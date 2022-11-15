Police release video of suspect setting fire inside Waterloo business

Waterloo regional police are investigating an arson after a suspect allegedly broke into a business and set a fire.

In a news release, police said a suspect broke into a Waterloo business and intentionally set a fire before fleeing the area.

On Nov. 15 at around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a fire at a business in the area of Albert and Phillip streets.

The Waterloo Fire Department told CTV News, crews were able to douse the flames quickly. There were no injuries.

Police are looking to identify the individual seen in security images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.