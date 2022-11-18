Police release video of Kitchener break-in
Waterloo regional police are looking for two suspects who were captured on video forcing their way into a Kitchener home.
Police say it happened on Tuesday around 2:40 p.m. in the area of Glencliffe Court and Keewatin Avenue.
Police say once the pair got inside, they were confronted by the home’s resident and fled, driving away in a brown minivan.
No injuries were reported.
Police are asking residents in the neighbourhood to check their security footage for a brown minivan or suspicious activity between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
