Police release St. Patrick's Day crowd estimate
Waterloo regional police estimate 9,500 people gathered on Marshall Street during an unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day party Saturday.
Police Chief Mark Crowell presented the estimate at Wednesday’s police service board meeting.
“This event was handled very successfully by our members and our community partners,” Crowell said, promising to provide the cost associated with policing the gathering at a meeting in April.
Students on Marshall Street celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Satuday, March 16, 2024.
This year’s crowd estimate was up slightly from the approximately 8,000 people who converged on Marshall Street last year, making it the biggest St. Patrick’s Day street party since the pandemic.
Still, it’s well below the estimated 33,000 partiers who packed the Ezra Avenue corridor in 2019.
Crowell said police laid 257 charges at this year’s party and arrested 10 people.
“Thankfully there were no violent incidents to report,” Crowell said.
Last year, officers made 18 arrests and laid 230 charges.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada slips to 15th place in annual World Happiness Report
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
PM rebuffs Poilievre's carbon tax non-confidence threat, setting stage for Thursday vote
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is poised to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' after Justin Trudeau affirmed he doesn't intend to back off the April 1 price hike.
Simon's family says ex-enforcer died by suicide, 'strongly believes' CTE played role
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Panic mode sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bond
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
An Ohio toddler died after her mom left her home alone while she took a 10-day vacation. A judge called it the 'ultimate act of betrayal'
Jailyn’s cries echoed through the quiet streets of Cleveland in the dead of the night. The toddler whimpered and howled, but no one came to her rescue. Her mother, Kristel Candelario, was away on a 10-day summer vacation and had left Jailyn alone in a playpen with a few bottles of milk, prosecutors said.
BREAKING Liberals table sweeping elections law reforms including expanding advance voting, targeting AI
The federal Liberal government tabled electoral reform legislation Wednesday that seeks to alter the way voters cast their ballots in a series of ways, while proposing measures to better protect the electoral process from foreign interference and disinformation.
Newfoundland budget halted as rowdy protest blocks legislature
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
Toddler was behind the wheel during Calif. crash that killed 2-year-old, police say
Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland, Calif. police said on Monday.
BREAKING Sask. budget promotes record spending with $273M projected deficit
Saskatchewan is projecting a $273.2 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year while announcing 'record increases and spending' for multiple ministries, including education and healthcare, in its 2024-25 budget released Wednesday.