Early start to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parties in Waterloo
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year but you wouldn’t know it in Waterloo, Ont.
Hundreds of university and college students, dressed all in green, made their way to Marshall Street on Saturday afternoon.
“We just have a lot of friends around here,” said one. “We’re just trying to party as much as we can.”
“When else are you going to hang out with 20,000 people?” asked another.
St. Patrick's Day festivities on Marshall Street in Waterloo on March 16, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)
The unsanctioned street party has become an annual tradition in Waterloo’s University district.
Officers with the Waterloo Regional Police Service were also out on Saturday, making sure students stayed safe.
MORE: How Waterloo prepared for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Waterloo regional police keep an eye on students taking part in St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Marshall Street on March 16, 2024.
Not everyone who showed up Saturday, however, were there to party.
“This year I think we have 20,000 Timbits and 4,000 water bottles that we’re giving away,” a volunteer told CTV News, adding that they were provided by the community. “It’s all just the support of our church, the regular tithes [and] donations of the members of our church.”
A volunteer hands out Timbits to students at Waterloo's unsanctioned St. Patrick's Day street party on March 16, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)
Some party-goers said the festivities brought back memories.
“We both grew up in Kitchener-Waterloo,” explained one person. “Always, around this time, my mom would be like: ‘We’re not driving anywhere remotely around University, Albert [or] Columbia. Because it’s just crazy.’ I remember when Ezra [Avenue] was a thing and it was just like, always insane.”
Others said it was a good opportunity to meet new people.
“I think it’s a great place for everyone, from schools anywhere, [to] interact with each other,” said an attendee.
In Guelph, the St. Patrick’s Day parties also started early.
In a post, made around 7 p.m. on the social media platform X, police said they’d already made their first arrest for impaired driving.
- With additional reporting by Hannah Schmidt
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A volcano in Iceland is erupting for the fourth time in 3 months, sending plumes of lava skywards
A volcano in Iceland erupted Saturday evening for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky.
Montreal Canadiens head coach St-Louis taking indefinite leave for family reasons
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
119-year-old temperature record among more than a dozen broken in Canada
Warm weather in led to broken records on both Canadian coasts, including one set more than 100 years ago.
U.S. man arrested, accused of killing stepmother, teenage sister, mother of his children
A man suspected of killing three family members in their Philadelphia-area homes Saturday was arrested in New Jersey after evading law enforcement for hours as police mobilized across two states, shutting down a parade and an amusement park and ordering some residents to stay in their homes.
Bears trade Justin Fields to Steelers, clear way to take a QB such as Caleb Williams with No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, clearing the way for them to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick — perhaps USC's Caleb Williams.
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.