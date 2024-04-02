KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police release new photos in Kitchener prowler investigation

    Photos released for a Waterloo regional police investigation. (Submitted) Photos released for a Waterloo regional police investigation. (Submitted)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police have released photos of a person they’re trying to identify as part of an ongoing prowler investigation.

    Officers were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Parkvale Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday after a male was reportedly looking into a basement window.

    He was described as having brown skin, 16 to 20-years-old, and between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5. He also had a thin build and was wearing a black sweater.

    On Tuesday, police shared two photos of a male they’re hoping the public can help identify.

    Tips can be called into Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News