Police release new photos in Kitchener prowler investigation
Waterloo regional police have released photos of a person they’re trying to identify as part of an ongoing prowler investigation.
Officers were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Parkvale Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday after a male was reportedly looking into a basement window.
He was described as having brown skin, 16 to 20-years-old, and between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5. He also had a thin build and was wearing a black sweater.
On Tuesday, police shared two photos of a male they’re hoping the public can help identify.
Tips can be called into Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6370, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
