Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd

Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.

Callers said multiple gun shots were fired into a crowd gathered in a parking lot at the intersection of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

One person, a 24-year-old woman, was shot and taken to a hospital outside the region.

Police said her injury was non-life-threatening.

“Investigators do believe this incident was targeted and there is no ongoing concern for public safety at this time,” said Const. Melissa Quarrie.

Police were on scene in the Centreville neighbourhood into Saturday afternoon.

Waterloo regional police at the scene of a shooting at Weber St. and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener on Dec. 9, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

“There’s an increased police presence in the area still as we conduct a canvas for investigative information, as well as to gather any video of the incident,” Quarrie said.

PHOTOS RELEASED

Waterloo regional police have released photos of a person they want to identify and speak to in connection to the shooting.

The person in the photos appears to be wearing a hoodie and running shoes as they climb over a fence.

Police are warning residents not to approach the person pictured. Instead, they’re urged to call 9-1-1.

Waterloo regional police would like to identify and speak with the person in these photos in connection to a Kitchener shooting. (Source: WRPS)

Police are also seeking information on a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.

A photo of that vehicle was also released on Saturday.

NEIGHBOURS NERVOUS

Saturday’s shooting is the 16th in Waterloo Region this year.

The violent incident has rattled some Centreville residents.

“It makes me very, very nervous, being in this area,” explained Laura. “There’s been way more shootings [and] stabbings, the traffic takedowns with guns and drugs are becoming more and more [frequent] in the last 25 years.”

Waterloo regional police at the scene of a shooting at Weber St. and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener on Dec. 9, 2023. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

She has concerns about the safety of the area, especially when out alone.

“Even just coming out after dark, like walking over to Zehrs or Dollarama. I won’t do it, and it’s sad that I have to feel this way,” Laura said.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

-- With reporting by Hannah Schmidt