Police release images of attempted bank robbery in Drumbo
Police have released images of three suspects after an attempted bank robbery in Drumbo.
In a news release, OPP said officers were called to the bank on Oxford Street around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, May 30.
Police said three people attempted to get inside the bank but were unsuccessful.
They fled the area in a black Audi Q5 SUV.
The vehicle was last seen heading east on Oxford Road 8.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Police investigate reports of bank robbery in Waterloo
