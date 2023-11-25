Police release images in connection to Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery

Waterloo regional police are investigating a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall.

Police were called to the scene around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

"Three male suspects entered a store - two with axes and one brandishing a firearm, and proceeded to smash some of the display cases and fled with merchandise," said Insp. Aaron Mathias.

On Monday, police release images of individuals they're looking to identify in connection to the robbery.

Police say the vehicle involved with the robbery is believed to be a newer model, dark coloured, four-door Honda Civic. Officers were not able to specify the direction which the car drove off in.

All three suspects are described as being in their late teens, early twenties with average builds.

"Our investigative robbery team is appealing to members of the public. Anyone who may have dash-cam video or cellphone video is asked to give us a call and submit that to investigators. It would be very helpful," said Mathias.

Waterloo regional police are looking to identify the people in these images in connection to a jewelry store robbery at Farview Park Mall. (Source: Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Police are still working with staff at the jewelry store to figure out what was taken and the value of the items.

There is no concern for public safety at the mall.

"We've been here for quite some time on scene and the investigation, although in the early stages, is underway," said Mathias. "We just remind people to stay vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

"We are obviously very concerned with these violent incidents in the community and are resourcing this call appropriately."

Fairview Park Mall did not have to close for the investigation and reopened as scheduled the next day.