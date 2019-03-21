

CTV Kitchener





A handgun has been recovered from a storage unit along with about $15,000 worth of stolen property.

The seizures were as a result of a search warrant being executed in the west end of Guelph on Wednesday. Earlier that day, an estimated $80,000-worth of purple and blue fentanyl were seized in another pair of searches.

Several weapons were seized in the other searches as well, along with cash and other drugs.

These searchers are in connection to a joint Guelph and Owen Sound police investigation into a source of fentanyl.

Two Guelph men have been arrested so far, while a warrant for a third arrest has been requested.

The investigation is ongoing.