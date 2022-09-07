Police recover $50,000 worth of stolen 1/4 lb beef patties

A stolen tractor-trailer and the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that were inside have been accounted for, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.

On Sept. 5, OPP received a report of a theft from a yard near Brock Road South in Puslinch.

OPP said around 3 a.m., unknown people entered the yard and stole a 53' semi-trailer. The trailer was later recovered in Mississauga, but the contents were gone.

In a Thursday update, police confirmed the patties had been accounted for.

The theft is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.