Shooting threats to a Kitchener high school have sparked a Waterloo Regional Police investigation.

An anonymous post on social media directed at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute said: “I’m shooting up the school on September 10th.”

On Sept. 10, a police presence could be seen at the high school.

“It doesn’t really matter what the intention of the post was,” said Cnst. Andre Johnson of WRPS. “We take every threat very seriously, we will investigate it, and the appropriate criminal charges will be laid.”

Students say they saw the Instagram post on Friday, alerted staff, who then called WRPS.

Officials alerted the media and students on Monday about what was written.

“We are working with our police partners to ensure a safe environment for all our students and staff,” said Alana Russell of Waterloo Region District School Board.

Police and school officials say there is controlled entry into the school on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.