

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating shooting threats directed at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener.

The threats were made anonymously via social media and stated “I’m shooting up the school on September 10th”, according to police.

WRPS’s school resource officer, detectives, and members of the cyber crime unit are attempting to identify the author of the message.

Police say they are working with Waterloo Region District School Board to ensure the safety of all students.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.