A van drove towards a group of people on Port Dover’s crowded beach on Saturday, police say.

It happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. near Walker and George Streets.

“Officers arrived on scene, and it was determined that a 43-year-old male of Stoney Creek entered the beach not only once but twice,” said Ed Sanchuk, the media relations officer for the Norfolk County OPP detachment.

That man was arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving over the legal limit, dangerous driving and failure to comply with probation.

Police have identified him as Yourem Mako.

A video taken by an onlooker shows the van backing up on the street around crowds of people, before accelerating over a curb and onto the crowded sand.

“I heard screaming, I heard what sounded like plastic cracking or someone running over something, and when I turned around there was a van like two steps away,” said Christine Ayala, whose family was nearly hit.

A family with small children also had to take quick action to get out of the way of the van, police say.

Several witnesses removed the driver and held him until police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Walker Street was closed for several hours while police investigated.

It re-opened at approximately 2:46 p.m.