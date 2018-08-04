

CTV Kitchener





A van drove towards a group of people on Port Dover’s crowded beach on Saturday, police say.

It happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. near Walker and George Streets.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving, among other charges.

The van appears to have backed up on the street around crowds of people, before accelerating over a curb and onto the sand towards a group of people.

A family with small children had to take evasive action to get out of the way of the van, police say.

Several witnesses removed the driver and held him until police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Walker Street was closed while police investigated.

It re-opened at approximately 2:46 p.m.