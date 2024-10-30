KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police make arrest after truck hauling walnuts stolen in Cambridge last year

    Four walnuts sit on a table in this undated stock image. (Pixabay/Pexels.com) Four walnuts sit on a table in this undated stock image. (Pixabay/Pexels.com)
    Share

    A Kitchener man has been charged after a truly nutty theft.

    Waterloo Regional Police said a transport truck hauling walnuts was stolen from the yard of a business in the Eagle Street North and Hespeler Road area of Cambridge on Nov. 5, 2023.

    The trailer and the nuts were later found in Milton by the Halton Regional Police Service on Dec. 13 and returned to the business.

    Then, the walnuts, worth approximately $26,000, were stolen from the trailer on Dec. 29.

    Approximately $11,000 worth of the nuts were recovered by Waterloo Regional Police and Hamilton Police two months later.

    On Oct. 17, 2024 Waterloo Regional Police arrested and charged a 68-year-old Kitchener man with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News