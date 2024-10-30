Police make arrest after truck hauling walnuts stolen in Cambridge last year

A Kitchener man has been charged after a truly nutty theft.

Waterloo Regional Police said a transport truck hauling walnuts was stolen from the yard of a business in the Eagle Street North and Hespeler Road area of Cambridge on Nov. 5, 2023.

The trailer and the nuts were later found in Milton by the Halton Regional Police Service on Dec. 13 and returned to the business.

Then, the walnuts, worth approximately $26,000, were stolen from the trailer on Dec. 29.

Approximately $11,000 worth of the nuts were recovered by Waterloo Regional Police and Hamilton Police two months later.

On Oct. 17, 2024 Waterloo Regional Police arrested and charged a 68-year-old Kitchener man with possession of stolen property over $5,000.