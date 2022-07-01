Police looking to identify Puslinch, Ont. man who paved driveway without permission
Police looking to identify Puslinch, Ont. man who paved driveway without permission
Wellington County OPP are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in an "unwanted residential paving incident" in Puslinch, Ont.
On Friday, they released a photo on Twitter of the man who went by the name "Peter" and represented a company called Unique Paving & Masonry.
The incident happened June 10 on Ellis Road, near the Cambridge city limit.
Tammie Corrigan told CTV News in June that her driveway was paved without her permission.
She said a man knocked on her door and offered a discounted rate to do the work. They discussed the matter, but ultimately, Corrigan declined to go ahead with the repaving.
"At the end of the conversation [he said]: 'I'll call you next week when we're ready to do this,'" she told CTV News. "My words were: 'We'll call you if we decide to do this.'"
Corrigan said the next morning she returned home to find a crew working on her driveway.
Since it was half-paved at that point, she said the man offered to complete the work and give her $500 off the $7,500 bill.
"We're not intending to pay him for any of the work that we did not ask for," Corrigan said.
CTV News reached out to Unique Paving & Masonry after speaking with Corrigan. An unnamed employee said it was a "misunderstanding" and they had a verbal agreement, adding "we don't just turn up and do this randomly." The company did not respond to further requests for an interview or statement on the matter.
In an email to CTV News, OPP said the incident is currently a civil matter, but they need to speak with the man to make a final determination.
