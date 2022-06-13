Cambridge, Ont. homeowner says driveway paved without permission

A Cambridge woman said she arrived home Saturday, and to her surprise, a crew was paving her driveway.

It was done, she told CTV News, without her consent.

"Our driveway was a gravel driveway, country and rustic," said Tammie Corrigan. "Not the prettiest, but it was ours."

She explained that a man knocked on her door Friday night and offered a discounted rate to pave her driveway.

"We talked about the reason why we did not want to have it done. He talked about the reasons why we should have it done."

Corrigan said she then declined to go ahead with repaving.

"At the end of the conversation [he said]: 'I'll call you next week when we're ready to do this.' And my words were: 'We'll call you if we decide to do this."

When Corrigan came home Saturday morning, she said a crew was doing the work and they were more than halfway done her driveway.

"Without our consent, without our want, without an agreement, without a contract," she added. "It was very disturbing for us."

Corrigan claims the man offered to pave the rest of the driveway and give her $500 off of the $7,500 bill.

"We're not intending to pay him for any of the work that we did not ask for," she said.

COMPANY RESPONDS

CTV News reached out to the company, Unique Paving & Masonry, and spoke to an employee.

They said it "was a misunderstanding and they plan to make things right by restoring the driveway to the way it was at no cost."

When asked why the work was done in the first place, the employee said: "There was a verbal agreement. We don't just turn up and do this randomly."

No further information was provided and CTV News did not get a response when an interview or statement was requested.

LAWYER WEIGHS IN

Ari Goldkind, a criminal lawyer with no connection to the incident, said Corrigan shouldn't have to pay for the repaving.

"If there's no contract, verbal or otherwise, particularly in writing, particularly with a down payment, particularly with a written, clear, detailed estimate, if I’m the homeowner, I don't pay one red cent," he said.

He also advised homeowners to do their due diligence when considering doing business with a new company.

"Google them. Is there a website? Are there Google reviews? Are there Facebook reviews? Is there an actual physical office?"

Corrigan hopes her experience will be a warning to others.

"Don't let anyone knock on your door to sell you something without taking the time to talk to your neighbours [and] family. Don't get taken advantage of," she said.