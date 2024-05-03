KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Arthur man killed in dirt bike crash

    Dirt bike. (Source: cottonbro studio/Pexels) Dirt bike. (Source: cottonbro studio/Pexels)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash in Arthur.

    Emergency responders were called to a parking area along Eliza Street, and south of Tucker Street, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

    A 23-year-old man, who had been thrown off his dirt bike, was found with serious injuries.

    He was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

    OPP said the coroner has been notified and they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

    Anyone with information is asked OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New weight-loss drug Wegovy not a 'magic bullet,' doctor warns

    As Wegovy becomes available to Canadians starting Monday, a medical expert is cautioning patients wanting to use the drug to lose weight that no medication is a ''magic bullet,' and the new medication is meant particularly for people who meet certain criteria related to obesity and weight.

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News