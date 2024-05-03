Arthur man killed in dirt bike crash

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash in Arthur.

Emergency responders were called to a parking area along Eliza Street, and south of Tucker Street, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

A 23-year-old man, who had been thrown off his dirt bike, was found with serious injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

OPP said the coroner has been notified and they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked OPP at 1-888-310-1122.