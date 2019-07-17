Featured
Police looking to ID man in connection to Brantford sex assault
Police say they're looking to identify this man, as he may have information regarding a sexual assault in Brantford. (Source: Brantford Police Service)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 7:10PM EDT
Brantford police are looking to identify a man in connection to a sexual assault reported last week.
It happened at Earl Haig Park on Market Street on July 8.
Police say a woman, 20, and an unknown male were the ones involved.
The victim was not physically injured, a press release says.
Officials say they are looking to identify a man who may have information related to this incident. They aren’t calling him a suspect.
He’s described as white, between 30 and 40 and bald. He had no shirt on, was wearing dark shorts and was carrying a blue bag.
It’s possible that he left the area in a red vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.