Police looking for youths involved in armed robbery at Waterloo bus stop

WATERLOO -

Regional police are looking for three youths connected to an armed robbery at a bus stop in Waterloo.

Police say around 2:05 p.m. Friday, three youths with knives approached a male youth at a bus stop in the area of Weber Street North and Lincoln Road and demanded personal property.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects were last seen walking south on Weber Street.

All three suspects are described as white males aged 14 to 15 years old.

One was last seen wearing a red shirt, grey pants and black shoes. The second was wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The third suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.