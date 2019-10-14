

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH - Guelph police are looking for at least one witness following a fatal crash in September.

Investigations have revealed at least one person witnessed the crash that killed a 55-year-old man.

The man was hit by a van at Macdonell and Wellington Streets on the morning of September 3.

Police say a 61-year-old man was heading east on Wellington when he hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries at the time, but passed away in early October.

Officials are asking any witnesses to come forward.