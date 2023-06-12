Police looking for two people who set Kitchener cabin on fire with someone inside

A fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky along Highway 8 in Kitchener Monday evening is being investigated as arson.

Emergency crews responded to a cabin on fire beside Walter Bean Trail near King Street East and Highway 8 around 6:30 p.m.

In a media release issued around noon on Tuesday, Waterloo regional police said two people set the structure on fire while third person was inside. The pair also threatened the occupant with a weapon.

According to police, Kitchener Fire extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported.

Smoke could be seen from Highway 8, near the exit to King Street East. (CTV News/Dave Pettit)

Police said investigators believe the incident was targeted.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, including the nearby Hidden Valley neighbourhood, while officers searched for the two suspects.

As of noon on Tuesday, police said both are still at large.