Police looking for three suspects after attempted home break-in in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for suspects after a resident told them they had scared off three people trying to break into their Kitchener home.
The resident said it happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday in the Lancaster Street West and Bridgeport Road East area.
They told police one of the suspect appeared to be carrying a gun.
The suspects ran off when the resident confronted them.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4497.
