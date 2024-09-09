Police looking for three suspects after attempted home break-in in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for suspects after a resident told them they had scared off three people trying to break into their Kitchener home.

The resident said it happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday in the Lancaster Street West and Bridgeport Road East area.

They told police one of the suspect appeared to be carrying a gun.

The suspects ran off when the resident confronted them.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4497.