    • Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others

    Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.

    Bullets hit the front door and window of a convenience store during the March 5 shooting. It happened around 9:40 p.m. in a plaza at Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue.

    A bullet hole can be seen in the window of a Kitchener store on March 6, 2024, the day after a shooting. (Tyler Kelaher / CTV News)

    At the time, police said one person was injured but left before officers arrived.

    On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested two Kitchener men. Aged 27 and 24, they are both are facing multiple firearm and drug charges.

    A bullet hole can be seen in the door of a business in Kitchener on March 6, 2024, the day after a shooting. (Tyler Kelaher / CTV News)

    Investigators have also released pictures of a third man they’re looking to identify.

    He’s described as Black, around 5-foot-8, with a thin build. Police said he was wearing a black jacket, white pants and black shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Waterloo regional police are trying to identify this suspect in connection with a March 5 shooting in a Kitchener plaza. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

