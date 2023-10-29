Police looking for suspect in Kitchener armed robbery

Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.

Police put out a social media post just before 12:45 p.m., warning residents to expect an increased police presence in the Lancaster Street West and Bridgeport Road West area.

Around 4:30 p.m., police issued a release about the robbery.

They say an unknown male entered a store in the area and stole merchandise while waving a gun. He then ran away.

No physical injuries were reported.

The K9 unit was called in to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.