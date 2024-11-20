Police looking for suspect after Cambridge robbery

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man after a robbery at a Cambridge business.

Officers were called to a gas station on Hespeler Road near Dundas Street North at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday.

They were told an unknown man went into the store, handed an employee a note and demanded cash and merchandise. One the man had what he wanted, he took off.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a 5’9” man with a slim build. He was wearing a grey winter ski jacket, a baseball hat, a facemask with a skull on it, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, extension 8255.