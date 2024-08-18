Police looking for motorcyclist after dangerous driving witnessed in Kitchener

KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police Service released this still of a motorcyclist as part of a dangerous driving investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) Waterloo Regional Police Service released this still of a motorcyclist as part of a dangerous driving investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo Regional Police are trying to track down a motorcyclist after they blew through red lights and sped away from officers in Kitchener.

    Police said the motorcyclist was seen ignoring traffic lights in the Queen Street South and King Street East area on Saturday around 9:10 a.m.

    When officers tried to pull the motorcyclist over, police said they drove onto the sidewalk and through a crosswalk.

    Police did not chase after the motorcyclist due to public safety concerns.

    The suspect is described as a 20 to 35-year-old man. He was wearing a black soccer jersey with gold lettering, white shoes and a white helmet. Police said he has a distinct red tattoo on his left forearm.

    The motorcycle had green rims and police believe the licence plate read CBR500R.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 7160.

