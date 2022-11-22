Police looking for missing Kitchener teen

Waterloo regional police are looking for a Kitchener teen who has gone missing.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said Meadow Raye Daudlin, 14, was missing.

She is described as 5-foot-0, with a thin build and long black hair.

Daudlin has braces and was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black jacket, brown boots and a backpack.

Police said there is concern for her well-being.