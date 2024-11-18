Police looking for driver after hit-and-run in Guelph

Guelph Police are looking for a driver after a cyclist was hit on Friday night.

Officers were told about the collision on Saturday morning. They were told it happened between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the Gordon Street and Kortright Road area.

Police said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by the driver of a dark grey or black vehicle, possibly a Mazda.

Investigators were told the female driver did not stop to check on the cyclist. The cyclist was minorly injured.