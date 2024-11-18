KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for driver after hit-and-run in Guelph

    A bike tire is seen in this stock image. (Milada Vigerova/Pexels.com) A bike tire is seen in this stock image. (Milada Vigerova/Pexels.com)
    Share

    Guelph Police are looking for a driver after a cyclist was hit on Friday night.

    Officers were told about the collision on Saturday morning. They were told it happened between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the Gordon Street and Kortright Road area.

    Police said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by the driver of a dark grey or black vehicle, possibly a Mazda.

    Investigators were told the female driver did not stop to check on the cyclist. The cyclist was minorly injured.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News