    • Police look to identify female involved in Cambridge theft

    Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a female in connection to a theft investigation in Cambridge. (Source: WRPS)
    Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female in connection to a theft investigation in Cambridge.

    Around 10 a.m. Monday, police responded to reports of a theft at a business in the area of Holiday Inn Drive and Groh Avenue.

    Police said a female went into the store and “stole a large quantity of product.”

    She left the area before officers arrived on scene.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

