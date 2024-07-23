Police look to identify female involved in Cambridge theft

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female in connection to a theft investigation in Cambridge.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, police responded to reports of a theft at a business in the area of Holiday Inn Drive and Groh Avenue.

Police said a female went into the store and “stole a large quantity of product.”

She left the area before officers arrived on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477