KITCHENER -- Police in Kitchener have charged a man in relation to an investigation into harassment, which they believe was hate-motivated.

According to a news release, police first started investigating on Jan. 13, attending a residence in an undisclosed part of Kitchener for reports of ongoing harassment.

Investigators found that the issue involved neighbours and consisted of property damage and racial slurs. Officials said there was no concern for public safety.

On Jan. 25 at around 11 p.m., officers carried out an entry warrant at a residence in Kitchener. The accused, a 39-year-old man, was taken into custody. Police charged him with two counts of criminal harassment and two counts of mischief – interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

Police did not identify the suspect.