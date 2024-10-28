KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating Waterloo break-and-enter

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a home break-and-enter in the Kiwanis Park Drive area of Waterloo.

    Officers were told four unknown people broke into the home on Friday around 7:30 p.m. and stole property. Investigators said one of the suspects was carrying a handgun.

    The suspects drove away in a black SUV.

    The residents were not home at the time of the break-in and no one was hurt.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News