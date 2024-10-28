Police investigating Waterloo break-and-enter

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a home break-and-enter in the Kiwanis Park Drive area of Waterloo.

Officers were told four unknown people broke into the home on Friday around 7:30 p.m. and stole property. Investigators said one of the suspects was carrying a handgun.

The suspects drove away in a black SUV.

The residents were not home at the time of the break-in and no one was hurt.