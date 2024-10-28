Alberta man with stolen truck arrested in Guelph: police

A man from Alberta is facing new charges as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

Guelph Police said officers were called about a suspicious vehicle parked on Quebec Street on Oct. 4. They discovered the 2005 Ford pickup truck had been stolen and stolen licence plates had been attached to the vehicle.

While officers were in the Quebec Street area, a man began talking to them about the truck. The man said he had nothing to do with it and told officers he was in Guelph to deal with a charge in court.

Investigators watched surveillance video that showed the same man parking the truck earlier that morning.

Police arrested the man on Friday evening.

The 37-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000 and driving while suspended.