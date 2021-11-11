Police investigating video of incident at Kitchener restaurant

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police say they're investigating a video appearing to show an altercation at a Kitchener restaurant on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the police service said Thursday morning they are "aware of the video," adding the incident is under investigation.

The video, which was posted to social media on Wednesday evening, appears to show an altercation in Milton's Restaurant involving a person with a service dog. In the video, two men are seen asking the individual with the service animal to leave.

The video had been viewed more than 94,000 times by early Thursday afternoon, and had thousands of comments and shares.

CTV Kitchener has attempted to contact Milton's Restaurant several times, but has not yet been successful.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.