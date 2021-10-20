Police investigating vehicle thefts and collisions in Wilmot Township

Wilmot Township -

Waterloo regional police are investigating an incident in Wilmot Township involving "several vehicle thefts" and collisions.

Police tweeted about the incident around 4 p.m. Wednesday, saying the investigation is focused on the area of Bleams Road.

According to police, one man has been arrested and a female remains on the lam.

The female is described as white with blonde hair and wearing jeans and a black hoodie. She was last seen in the area of Shephard Place and the Nith River in New Hamburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.