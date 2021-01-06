KITCHENER -- Police are investigating two separate stabbings in Waterloo Region on Wednesday

According to a post on social media, officers were at the scene on Sunview Street in Waterloo investigating just after 3 p.m.

Two people, both male, were taken to hospital. One of them had life-threatening injuries, police said. It's not clear if either man is a suspect in the investigation.

There was an increased police presence in the area while they investigated.

Officials said there was also a stabbing on Charles Street East in Kitchener on Wednesday morning. In that incident, a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.