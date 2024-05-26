KW Titans lose to London in Basketball Super League finals

KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Much like the Kitchener Rangers, the KW Titans season has ended at the hands of a team from London.

    The Titans tipped off against the Lightning in London's Budweiser Gardens for game four of the Basketball Super League finals Saturday evening.

    After winning game one of the best-of-five series at The Aud, the Titans dropped games two and three, and were on the brink of elimination heading into game four.

    KW got huge performances from Curtis Hollis with a game-high 46 points, and 24 from Ronnie Boyce off the bench, but it wasn't enough.

    London ended up squeaking out the 117-112 victory to take home the title.

    The finals marked the end of the first year for the BSL, which saw KW finish in first place in the regular season.

    Titans coach Cliff Clinkscales picked up the Coach of the Year award, while Demetrius Barnes won Rookie of the Year.

