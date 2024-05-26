Most-read stories of the week: Truck driver heroes, Kitchener strip club misconduct, population growth
Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. save man walking in Hwy. 407 lanes
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis. On April 29, at around 10:30 p.m., a man was spotted walking in the middle of Highway 407 by the Highway 410 on-ramp near Brampton, Ont.
“It was very last minute that I saw him, then I had to act quickly,” line haul driver Melinda Olah recalled.
She pulled over and began yelling at the man as she tried to get him out of the live lanes of traffic. Olah quickly realized the man was in distress after he looked directly at her and didn’t respond.
“Quite a few people came very close to hitting him as well. So the visibility of him was next to zero,” she said.
Olah called police, but knew she couldn’t wait for them to arrive.
Longtime Toronto paramedic faces charges for misconduct inside Kitchener, Ont. strip club
A longtime member of the Toronto Paramedic Services is facing charges in relation to his conduct at a Kitchener, Ont. strip club.
On the night of July 26, 2023, Jennifer Marry was not expecting to go into Roxxanne’s, where she worked as an exotic dancer. However, a regular customer named Adam Deskur requested her.
“We made a deal that I would come in on the condition that he gave me a certain amount of money,” Marry explained.
She said it’s common to exchange phone numbers with regulars so they can plan their hours around visits.
During this particular shift, she noticed something was off with Deskur.
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
“One is a tractor trailer,” said OPP Const. Scott Stratton. “Two parties were taken to hospital, one by Ornge. Currently, the information we have is that there is no life-threatening or life-altering injuries involved in this collision.”
Ornge confirmed that a woman in her 40s was transported to hospital in stable condition. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., between the Hespeler Road and Highway 8 west exit, and shut down all westbound lanes of the highway, except the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.
“It is a very busy stretch of the 401,” Stratton advised while crews were still on scene. “If you need to go somewhere – find another route.”
The highway reopened early Wednesday afternoon.
A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 through Cambridge on May 22, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for the Region of Waterloo.
According to new numbers from Statistics Canada, the population grew by a staggering 5.5 per cent last year, jumping from 638,065 people to 675,227.
The data, assembled by Canadian economist Mike Moffatt, also shows the Region of Waterloo is the fastest growing community in Ontario.
The next closest is Toronto, which grew at a rate of 4 per cent, followed by a 3.7 per cent increase in Brant and Middlesex counties.
An aerial image of Waterloo.
Maple Leaf Foods closing its Brantford, Ont. plant
Maple Leaf Foods announced Wednesday that it is closing its Brantford, Ont. plant in early 2025. The Canning Street facility was built in 1899 and then rebuilt after a fire in the 1940s.
The company said the building, which is now more than a century old, “would likely require significant ongoing investment to continue long-term operations.”
“Consolidating production into our current network allows us to reallocate our resources and increase our efficiencies by further optimizing the existing, more modern facilities in our network," Curtis Frank, the president and CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, said in a media release.
The Maple Leaf Foods plant in Brantford, Ont. on May 23, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV Kitchener)
This type of screen time has the worst effect on kids: experts
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
Grayson Murray's parents say the two-time PGA Tour winner died of suicide
Grayson Murray's parents said Sunday their 30-year-old son took his own life, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event. The family asked for privacy and that people honor Murray by being kind to one another.
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
Hamas rocket attack from Gaza sets off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv for the first time in months
Hamas fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza that set off air raid sirens as far away as Tel Aviv for the first time in months on Sunday in a show of resilience more than seven months into Israel's massive air, sea and ground offensive.
Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds
Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.
Trump confronts repeated boos during raucous Libertarian convention speech
Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing Saturday night’s Libertarian Party National Convention.
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
Indianapolis 500 delayed as strong storm forces fans to evacuate Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The start of the Indianapolis 500 was delayed as a strong storm pushed through the area Sunday, forcing Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials to evacuate about 125,000 fans who had already arrived for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
Driver, 18, gets $3,000 ticket, 32 demerit points after speeding on Laval boulevard
A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Huron County fire crews tackle blaze at Goderich, Ont. Home Hardware
Huron County fire crews spent Saturday evening extinguishing a fire at hardware store in Goderich.
More than 100 people lace up for cystic fibrosis walk in London, Ont.
At just 12 years old, Kaylee Chappell already knows what it’s like to live with a debilitating disease. You wouldn’t know it from looking at her, but Kaylee has been dealing with cystic fibrosis for most of her life.
'Wouldn’t miss this': Fans from all over North America attend Memorial Cup
Fans from across North America have come to Saginaw, Mich. to see the quest for junior hockey supremacy. During the fan fest event, CTV News London spoke with those from northern Quebec, Saskatchewan, Michigan, Ohio, British Columbia and Manitoba.
Search underway for missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair
A search is currently underway for a Michigan man who police said jumped into the waters of Lake St. Clair on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface.
-
Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.
-
Multiple youths have been arrested and charged after police responded to a 'physical altercation' involving approximately 50 people in Chatham Saturday night.
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures in Orangeville
A multi-vehicle collision has resulted in road closures in Orangeville.
-
On Sunday, residents from Simcoe County gathered in Barrie to show their support for those with multiple sclerosis.
-
The annual Coldwater Duck Race, hosted by the Coldwater Lions Club, took place on Saturday.
No sign Canada has a plan to reach NATO defence spending target: U.S. NATO ambassador
The U.S. ambassador to NATO says she has seen no indication that Canada has a plan to reach the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.
-
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
-
Decades after being punished in a residential school for speaking his own language, Sol Mamakwa will hold the powerful to account at Ontario's legislature in the very same language past governments tried to bury.
Man seriously injured following an 'assault' on Downpatrick Road
The Ottawa Police Service says a 30-year-od man was seriously injured Sunday morning following what police call "an assault" on Downpatrick Road, in Ottawa's south-end.
-
There are many decisions to make before deciding to buy a house and one of those is whether to buy a new or a resale one.
-
A new Canadian record in the 10 kilometre road race was set on Saturday during Ottawa Race Weekend.
'Bigger than just music:' Canadians remember Punjabi rapper two years after killing
Shub Karman was out for a recent walk in Calgary, when he passed a car full of kids singing along to the music of his favourite Punjabi rapper.
-
A female driver has died after a collision in Oshawa on Sunday morning, police say.
-
About one Quebec child per day taken to ER for drowning, near-drowning: research
New research has found an average of one child a day goes to the emergency room for a drowning or near-drowning in Quebec during the summer months.
-
The Liberals' credibility is 'through the roof' when it comes to managing public finances, said PLQ interim leader Marc Tanguay on Sunday at his party's general convention in a Bromont hotel.
-
A 27-year-old man died after a two-car collision in Montreal's Le Plateau-Mont-Royal borough overnight, police say.
-
A 57-year-old man from Carleton, P.E.I., has died following a boating incident in the Summerside Harbour.
-
Halifax Regional Police say they were on scene of a weapons offense on Valkyrie Crescent in Dartmouth, N.S.
Who is Buffalo Woman? Serial killer trial hears of police efforts to identify victim
In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
-
Winnipeg firefighters battled two blazes Saturday night in Point Douglas and Daniel McIntyre.
-
When you consider what kind of animals you might encounter in your Winnipeg neighborhood, a bear probably isn’t on your list.
Calgary police looking for woman, 22, missing since Friday
Calgary police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the northwest community of Sage Hill.
-
Several roads are closed for the Calgary Marathon on Sunday morning.
-
An early heads-up play by Marken Michel was all the Calgary Stampeders needed to propel them to a 30-6 pre-season win over the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.
Protesters express anger at provincial government at 'Enough is Enough UCP' protest Saturday
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Alberta legislature Saturday to express their discontent with Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP government.
-
Mason Marchment scored the winner early in the third period as the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday to even the NHL's Western Conference final 1-1.
-
An Edmonton woman found guilty of trying to kill her three children has been denied an appeal.
‘Tremendous amount of fire’: Crews continue to face challenges in northeastern B.C.
The BC Wildfire Service provided an update Sunday on conditions in the northeastern part of the province, highlighting the challenges posed by ongoing drought and unstable weather.
-
Mounties in Surrey are investigating after two armed, masked men stole a cell phone Friday.
-
Dozens gathered at a rink in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Saturday to play in a ball hockey tournament in honour of fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien.