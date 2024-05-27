Brantford honours fallen soldiers with new street signs

The city of Brantford is remembering two fallen soldiers by unveiling new street signs in honour of their sacrifice.

Leary Road has been named in honour of Captain Richard Leary and Rudd Street has been named in honour of Trooper Larry John Zuidema Rudd.

Both men lived in Brantford and died while serving in Afghanistan.

Leary served as a platoon commander with the 2nd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. He died from gunshot wounds after his patrol was ambushed near Kandahar in 2008. He was 32-years-old.

Rudd served as part of the Royal Canadian Dragoons and was killed by an improvised explosive device during a routine security operation in 2010. He was 26-years old.

The new street signs will be proudly displayed in a subdivision near Conklin Road and Shellard Lane.

During a ceremony on Friday, the city also rededicated the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway with new signs. The parkway was renamed to honour all veterans back in 2007.