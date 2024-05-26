Disturbance in Waterloo involving racial slurs under investigation

Regional police are investigating a disturbance in Waterloo that involved racial slurs.

Officers were called to the area of Menno and Erb Streets around 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of two males fighting.

Police say that, when they arrived, one male ran off on a pathway from Euclid Avenue to Father David Bauer Drive.

An unknown male had allegedly confronted a male and female while they were walking on Erb Street and yelled racial slurs at the male.

The suspect is described as white, six feet tall, thin build, wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.