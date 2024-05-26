KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Disturbance in Waterloo involving racial slurs under investigation

    (File photo/CTV Kitchener) (File photo/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Regional police are investigating a disturbance in Waterloo that involved racial slurs.

    Officers were called to the area of Menno and Erb Streets around 1 a.m. Sunday for reports of two males fighting.

    Police say that, when they arrived, one male ran off on a pathway from Euclid Avenue to Father David Bauer Drive.

    An unknown male had allegedly confronted a male and female while they were walking on Erb Street and yelled racial slurs at the male.

    The suspect is described as white, six feet tall, thin build, wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds

    Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News