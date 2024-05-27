Cannabis shops back up for debate at Centre Wellington council

Centre Wellington councillors will once again consider the future of cannabis stores within the township.

Last November, council deferred a decision regarding whether shops could legally open in the township.

Instead, the questions was sent to the economic advisory committee for further study and deliberation.

According to a report including in tonight’s council agenda, the committee, “recognizes the economic opportunities and benefits of retail cannabis stores, however, until the municipality can control the location and number of retail stores, the Committee does not support opting in to permitting them at this time.”

The report also includes the results of a public survey from 2023. More than 900 residents provided input, with 74 per cent of respondents supporting cannabis stores in Centre Wellington.

Tonight, council will get to decide whether they want to allow the stores, or follow the recommendation from the committee and continue the ban.