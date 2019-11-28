KITCHENER -- A possible shooting threat at a Kitchener high school has prompted police to spend the day there.

Regional police and the Catholic school board confirm that there was a possible threat at St. Mary's High School on Thursday.

The school board says it immediately followed up with police.

"As of now, there appears to be no known source to the threat," a statement from police reads in part.

Officers are still investigating whether there is any validity to the threat.

They will be spending the rest of the day at the school to make sure everyone is safe.