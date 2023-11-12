KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating shooting in university district

    Maple Court in Waterloo, Ont. on Nov. 12, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) Maple Court in Waterloo, Ont. on Nov. 12, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting incident in Waterloo’s university district.

    They received reports of shots fired around 2:20 a.m. in the area of Maple Court and Fir Street, near the intersection of University Avenue and King Street.

    Police said a shell casing was found on the road.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to give them a call.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News