Police investigating shooting in university district

Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting incident in Waterloo’s university district.

They received reports of shots fired around 2:20 a.m. in the area of Maple Court and Fir Street, near the intersection of University Avenue and King Street.

Police said a shell casing was found on the road.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to give them a call.