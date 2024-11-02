Police investigating sexual assault in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place in Waterloo.
Police said that on Nov. 2 at around 2 a.m., a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man while in a lobby of a building.
The incident reportedly happened in the Sunview Street and University Avenue West area.
Police said the woman was walking when she realised she was being followed by a man. She ran into the lobby of a residential building where she was chased and sexually assaulted by the man. The victim broke free and the man left the area.
The woman was not physically hurt.
The WRPS’ Special Victims Unit is investigating and looking to speak with the suspect.
The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 20 to 30 years-old, 5’5’ with a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8413.
