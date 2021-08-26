Police investigating sexual assault in Baden

Baden -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in Baden.

At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was walking on Scheneller Drive when she noticed a man following her.

He then approached the woman on a path near Stiefelmeyer Crescent and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man is described as white, between 40 and 50-years-old, and approximately 5’9 tall, with a thin build and beard. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark pants and a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt.

Police say a dark-coloured pickup truck was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.