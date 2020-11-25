KITCHENER -- Police are in Wellesley Township investigating a serious single-vehicle crash.

According to a social media post sent at around 3:30 p.m., it happened in the area of William Hastings Line.

The crash was listed as a fatality on the Waterloo regional police's website on Wednesday evening.

That road is closed between Manser Road and Hutchison Road while police investigate.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.