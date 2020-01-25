KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating the first homicide of 2020.

Officials say a 48-year-old man is dead and a 77-year-old man is in custody following the incident on Saturday night in Kitchener.

Officers were seen on Marianne Dorn Trail in the Strasburg and Huron area around 7 p.m.

Police say the victim and accused are known to each other, but there is no information yet on how the man died.

Authorities will remain in the area Saturday night and into Sunday.

There is no threat to public safety.