

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the death of a 22 year-old Kitchener man after he was allegedly stabbed early Sunday morning.

Police say the incident occurred around 12 a.m. outside a residence on Kenora Drive.

They say there was an altercation outside the residence and it was there police discovered the man suffering from an alleged stab wound.

He was transported to local hospital where he later died.

A 22-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested, but the investigation continues.

Police say there is no risk to public safety as the initial investigation suggests this was a targeted attack and the two men were known to each other.

Kenora Drive will be closed for most of Sunday between the entrances of Parkview Crescent.