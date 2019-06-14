

CTV Kitchener





A man suffered a gunshot wound in Kitchener, but police don’t know much more yet.

Police say it happened in the early morning hours of June 14.

They say they were notified of the victim by a Kitchener hospital. It’s not yet known where the shooting happened.

Detectives are actively investigating.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they’re asked to contact police.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers.