KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a "hate-motivated" assault that occurred in Kitchener this week.

In a news release, officials said a man was walking in the area of Ira Needles Boulevard and Highland Road West around 10:30 p.m. when he was approached by another man, who assaulted him. Police said the suspend "also yelled racial remarks at the victim."

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as between 30 and 35 years old, with a medium build, long black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and light-coloured pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.